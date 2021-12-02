Ahan Shetty: I Used to Copy Salman Khan as a Kid, Not My Father Suniel Shetty | Exclusive

At Bandra’s Mehboob Studios, Ahan Shetty appears like any other well-to-do youngster. He wears jeans, a striped shirt and a jacket and fidgets rather compulsively with his fingers. Shetty is set for his big screen debut as he stars in Milan Lutharia’s Tadap, a remake of Telugu hit RX 100. News18.com caught up with the surprisingly deep-voiced young actor, and here’s what the soft-spoken baritone revealed.

Like it must be with star kids being groomed since childhood, were you always waiting for this ‘phata poster nikla hero’ kinda moment at the movies?

(Laughs). No actually when I was a kid, up until I enrolled myself for drama in school, in sixth grade, I wanted to join the army. My dream was to wear the uniform. Then when I started drama school, I realised this is something that I want to do. And then obviously watching my father (Suniel Shetty), I fell in love with acting. Also I am shy and introverted in real life. So acting helped me bring out those emotions that are kept inside. It’s kind of like a therapeutic experience for me.

Your parents have watched the films, what has been the feedback?

My mother (Mana Shetty) got really emotional and that was simply an amazing feeling. Later my father (Suniel Shetty) came out and told me that you have surpassed my expectations, so that was a huge compliment. It was a very proud moment for me that I could make my parents, sister and my grandmother feel that way.

Where in the timeline of his career do you feature, in terms of when you were born and became acquainted with his films?

It’s actually funny but I tried not to watch my father too much on screen. It was just awkward to see him playing a character on screen and then at home. At school too, no one cared who my father was and what he did, which was a good thing because it kept me away from his professional life before I decided to get into it. I grew up watching a lot of Hollywood films.

But were there times when you’d emulate your father in front of the mirror?

No, not my father. Although I used to copy Salman sir (Salman Khan) a lot. I really admire him. I remember locking myself in a room and taking my shirt off and dancing to O O Jaane Jana. Looking back, I find it really funny.

Would you accompany your father on his outdoor schedule?

Yes. I don’t remember much about it but people tell me the first time I accompanied him was to Hyderabad when I was two or three years old. My mother (Mana Shetty) and sister had gone to London.

You did learn acting though.

Yes, I finished my studies in 2014 and since then I have been learning. Athiya (his elder sister) has been a huge support. She had gone to the New York Film Academy but told me not to come because she told me, ‘There’s no point coming here. The things they do there and what happens in Bollywood are very different.’ I enrolled myself for one-on-one classes on everything, from learning Hindi and diction to acting, singing, guitar, martial arts and weapons training. Every day for almost 12 hours I was prepping up nonstop prep.

Were there film offers before you decide to work with Sajid Nadiawala?

Yes I had received a few offers and I met a lot of producers and directors. Not many are aware about the coincidence but Sajid sir had actually launched my father. Even though Balwaan was his first release, Waqt Hamara Hai was the first film that my father signed with Sajid sir. So, I remember posting a video which Sajid sir happened to see that. He called up one of my father’s friends, Vikram Razdan. The latter got in touch with my dad saying Sajid sir wanted to meet Ahan. I was very excited. He is a fantastic producer. He had also launched Tiger (Shroff). I knew how big a producer he is and was very excited to meet him. When I met him, he asked me whether I knew acting. I replied, “Of course, I have been training’. So, I used to share some acting videos of mine with him and later he decided to sign me.

But what convinced you to make a debut with a remake of a Telugu film?

There were certain thoughts but I couldn’t let it cloud my mind. I loved the script and the original film and I felt that I connected with it so I knew I’d do justice to the character. Basically, the character’s personal journey throughout the film for Ishana and Kartikeya’s character Shiva was very similar. So, I had to keep that in mind. But obviously, I wanted to use my own skills and strengths in performing my character.

You are well aware that there are going to be comparisons with your father.

Yes I am aware of it. I don’t mind being compared to him. In fact it is a huge compliment as he is one of the finest actors. Also, every son wants to be like his father. So I take that as a positive. I’m my own person and he has hiw own personality and I’m just happy that I can carry his legacy forward.

Has he made you aware of how the industry functions?

I remember when I first told him that I wanted to become an actor, and I was still young at that time and he told me, ‘Even if you’re not known as a good actor, just be known as a good human being. And that’s what I’ve tried to live by. When it comes to acting, he doesn’t give me too much advice. He lets me make the mistakes. He lets me learn from those mistakes. My father is my biggest critic. He does tell me when I have made those mistakes and what I need to correct. But at the same time, it’s very important that he compliments me on the things that I have done right.

Which are his favourite films of yours?

I love Border, Main Hoon Na, Aan: Men At Work Hu Tu Tu, Balwaan. The list is endless (smiles).

If you had to pick one film of his in which you’d like to remake, which one would it be?

It has to be Border. He was simply amazing in the film. I just love that character. Also, I wanted to join the army so wearing a uniform on screen would be a matter of huge pride for me.

