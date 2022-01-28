Ahan Shetty on Wedding Rumours With Tania Shroff: Right Now My Focus is on My Career | Exclusive

Ahan Shetty recently made an impressive debut with Tadap which was released in December. While the young actor has just begun his professional career, he has been in a steady relationship with his girlfriend, fashion designer and influencer Tania Shroff. The couple is often papped as and when they step out together. They often share their vacation photographs on their social media. In fact, Tania was even present with the entire Shetty family for the premiere of Tadap.

A few days back, rumours mills were abuzz that the couple is planning to tie the knot and settle down soon. It was also reported that Ahan’s sister and actor Athiya Shetty is also set to marry boyfriend cricketer KL Rahul this year.

Ahan’s father Suniel Shetty rubbished all the rumours as he took to the social media and wrote, “Unsure whether to be be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism."

Saw this article by @Bollyhungama & unsure whether to be be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism. ComeOn #bollywoodhungama you’re better than this https://t.co/kGzgS0qd8j— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 21, 2022

When News18.com spoke to Ahan, the actor said that he has no plans to settle down anytime soon, “I have never tried to hide anything and have been honest about it. If you want your audience to love you when you are performing for them on-screen, you have to be honest to them with your real life as well. The rumours about my marriage don’t bother me. There is no truth to it. There is no wedding. Right now my focus on my career and training for the next few films."

The actor adds that there are times when he doesn’t want to talk about his personal life, “There is a certain relationship that I share with my people. When people ask me, I have always answered with all honesty. Just because I am an actor, it is not fair that their names are circulated in articles and these are the times when it irritates me. The article that came out didn’t hold any truth. If they would have reached out to me, I would have clarified them."

Ask him if the rumours affect his relationship with Tania and he says, “It hasn’t affected my equation with her. We both have been in a relationship for a long time and understand what we want from our personal lives as well as when we are together. We haven’t really planned anything. We have certain goals as individuals and that is what we have set out to accomplish and are supporting each other to achieve them."

Ahan also says that Tania doesn’t really enjoy the limelight, “She likes to stay away from all the limelight as much as possible. The premiere of Tadap was a big day for all of us, but otherwise, she doesn’t like too much attention or be in the public eye."

