Ahan Shetty Plans the Cutest Surprise for Girlfriend Tania Shroff on Her Birthday

Star kid Ahan Shetty celebrated the 23rd birthday of his girlfriend Tania Shroff on Sunday. The coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown has resulted in physical distance between them but Ahan made sure that the day was special for his lady love.







Ahan, son of Suniel Shetty, sent balloons with the number 2 and 3 written on them to Tanya’s house. He even got her house decorated for the day.







Tanya shared a glimpse of the celebrations on her Instagram story. “[I] woke up to the cutest surprise,” she captioned the image.







She also shared pictures of the birthday decoration and the adorable cake.







Ahan started the day with a special note written for Tania on Instagram, shared with multiple pictures of the duo. “We do not remember days, we remember moments. Happy Birthday. I love you,” he wrote.

The love and chemistry of the couple are out there for everyone to see in pics.







Ahan will soon be making his debut in Bollywood with the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit RX 100. The movie has been tentatively titled Tadap.







The star kid will be sharing the screen with Tara Sutaria of Student of the Year 2 fame. The upcoming movie will be directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Follow @News18Movies for more