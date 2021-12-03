Ahan Shetty Recalls Bonding With Aryan Khan Over Football, Calls Tiger Shroff His Inspiration

Ahan Shetty has stepped into the world of movies with the release of Tadap. The actor made his debut with Tara Sutaria in the drama thriller which was released on December 3. The film has already created a buzz on the internet and is receiving mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. Despite the fizzling storyline, Ahan’s acting chops are being hailed. He wishes to take his father Suniel Shetty’s legacy forward, and it looks like he has got a good start.

During the promotions for Tadap, Ahan also opened up about his personal life and his friends in the film industry. In a recent interview, he revealed though he has started making friends in the industry only recently, there is one star kid he has known since childhood and that is Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, when Ahan was asked to name his Bollywood friends, he replied that even though his dad is in the industry, he never really grew up in the “film environment.” He shared that among the star kids, he was only friends with Aryan. Ahan further said that while he lived in South Bombay, and studied in the American School of Bombay, Aryan was in the Ambani School. And, the two used to meet on the field outside and bond over football.

Ahan said that now he has made a few friends such as Ranbir Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Arjun Kapoor.

He also revealed that he was in the same school as Tiger Shroff. Praising Tiger’s dance and action, Ahan said that he has always been an inspiration to him. The actor mentioned that Tiger has set the bar quite high, in both action and dance.

When asked about his bond with sister Athiya Shetty, he said that though his sister keeps giving him advice, the two don’t prefer to bring work home.

