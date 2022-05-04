Ahan Shetty Responds to Sister Athiya Shetty's Wedding Rumours With KL Rahul: 'Engagement Bhi...'

After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, rumours are doing the rounds that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are the next big couple to tie the knot. There has been no confirmation from the families of the couple but Athiya’s brother Ahan recently opened up about his sister’s December wedding with the cricketer. The Tadap actor told Dainik Bhaskar, as reported via Hindustan Times, “We celebrate Eid at our nanu (grandfather’s) place every year. We fondly call him Abbu. That is where we dine. As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?"

He further added that there has been no engagement and there is no planning for that as well so naturally, there is no plan for the wedding in the near future. “Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhaal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai. There is no planning for a wedding in the next few months as well," he informed.

Athiya and Rahul were rumoured to be dating for a long time before they confirmed their relationship last year. This March, the actress received her boyfriend KL Rahul from Mumbai airport and sent the interview into a frenzy. The actress was clicked patiently waiting in her car for the cricketer.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, there were reports that the couple had rented a swanky sea-facing 4-BHK apartment at Carter Road in Bandra. Reports also said that the rented apartment would cost Rs 10 lakh per month. Now a new report in ETimes suggests that the couple has finally found their love nest which is a full floor (9th to be precise) in a building in Pali Hill in Mumbai.

Athiya and KL Rahul will house themselves in a building called Sandhu Palace and it is just 2 buildings away from Vastu, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s house after marriage until they shift to Krishna Raj as and when it is ready to be occupied, according to ETimes.

