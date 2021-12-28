Ahan Shetty, Sharvari Wagh to Isabella Kaif, Five Actors Who Began Their Bollywood Journey in 2021

Despite being a year where not many films got to see the light of a theatrical release, 2021 proved to be lucky for many debutants who began their Bollywood journey. From outsiders to star kids, the list of debutants in 2021 featured several promising names who are trying to establish their baby steps in the film industry. As the year comes to end, we take a look back and list some of the impressive debuts of 2021.

AHAN SHETTY

Son of actor Suniel Shetty, Ahan made his debut opposite Tara Sutaria in director Milan Lutharia’s Tadap. The film revolves around a passionate love story between the leads. While Tadap received an average response at the box office, Ahan showed signs of his caliber with an intense performance.

SHARVARI WAGH

Sharvari Wagh was first seen in director Kabir Khan’s web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye that was based on true events about men and women in the Indian National Army (INA), led by freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose. In 2021, the actress made her big-screen debut with Yashraj’s multi-starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film featured Sharwari along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

PRANITHA SUBHASH

After establishing herself with superhit films in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages, actor Pranith Subhash made her Bollywood debut with Hungama 2. The film which was a sequel to Akshaye Khanna-Aftab Shivdasani starrer Hungama 2 features Pranitha alongside Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and another debutant, Meezaan Jafri.

MAHIMA MAKWANA

An outsider in the Hindi film industry, Mahima Makwana started her journey opposite Aayush Sharma in director Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth. The film also featured Salman Khan in a key role and opened to positive reactions from the audience upon release on November 26.

ISABELLA KAIF

Katrina Kaif’s younger Isabella also started her Bollywood journey in 2021. She was seen opposite actor Sooraj Pancholi in Time To Dance. The film featured several impressive ballroom dance sequences and was praised for the choreography. However, Time To Dance failed to make much impact at the office. After its theatrical release in March, the film was later released on OTT platform, Netflix.

