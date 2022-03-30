Ahan Shetty Wishes Girlfriend Tania Shroff on Birthday With Mushy Pics, KL Rahul Reacts

Bollywood actor Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff turned a year old yesterday, and Ahan being the sweetest beau that he is, took to his official Instagram account to wish his lady love on her special day. To mark the occasion, Ahan dropped two mushy and adorable pictures that have captivated the netizens. It appears that on his girlfriend’s birthday, Ahan turned romantic as his post is giving us major couple goals.

In the first picture, Tania can be seen leaning on Ahan, while they look romantically into each other’s eyes. Ahan has wrapped his jacket around Tania. In the next picture, the duo is standing amidst a picturesque view and Ahan has wrapped his hands around Tania, while she clicks a selfie. While posting the lovey-dovey pictures on his Instagram account, the Tadap actor wrote in the caption, “My birthday girl” and ended his caption with a cake emoticon.

Take a look at Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff’s pictures here:

Advertisement

Undeniably, Ahan’s birthday wish for his girlfriend has given us major couple goal vibes, but what grabbed our attention was Tania’s acknowledgment of her boyfriend’s post. Taking it to the comment section, Tania wrote, “Love you”, she ended her comment with an arrow and heart emoticons. The post attracted the attention of many celebrities. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Nadiadwala wished Tania in the comment section, and wrote, “Uffff lit pic… very very very Happy Birthday Tania!!!” Indian cricketer KL Rahul, who is dating Ahan’s sister and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, dropped a handful of hearts in the comment section.

Meanwhile, talking about Ahan’s work, the actor marked his Bollywood debut with ‘Tadap’, which also featured Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The Milan Luthria directorial was a Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'RX100', and it witnessed its theatrical release on December 03, 2021. As per the media report, Ahan has a multi-film contract with Sajid Nadiadwala, whose announcements will be made in the coming months.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.