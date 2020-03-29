MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Ahan Shetty Wishes Girlfriend Tania Shroff on Birthday with Romantic Throwback Pics and 'I Love You' Note

Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff

Ahan Shetty's ladylove Tania Shroff has turned a year older on Sunday. The former posted some romantic throwback pics to mark the special occasion.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 12:33 PM IST
Suniel Shetty's son Ahan posted a romantic birthday wish for girlfriend Tania Shroff on social media as the latter turned a year older on Sunday. While the much-in-love couple are seemingly away from each other due to the total lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Ahan did not shy away from posting romantic throwback pictures on Tania's special day on social media. It is believed that Ahan and Tania are child sweethearts.

In a series of pics posted by Ahan, he can be seen cozying up to to Tania. One of the pics show them enjoying bonfire by the beachside while another one shows them twinning in purple T-shirts that has bae written over it.

Another still shows them in each other's arms while the duo attended a party. Ahan is dressed in a formal black suit, while Tania opts for a green dress in the pic. In another pic, they are seen clicking a selfie. Over the images, Ahan wrote 'I love you' with black and white heart emojis.

Ahan had spilled the beans on his relationship status and confirmed that he is dating Tania in 2019 while he commented on a post by her saying "I love you." This had made their relationship Insta official, to say the least. The duo are often spotted vacationing together while Ahan's sister Athiya Shetty too drops loving comments and emojis on the couple's posts every now and then.

