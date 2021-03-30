Ahan Shetty Wishes Girlfriend Tania Shroff with Adorable Pictures on Her Bithday

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty recently took to Instagram and shared some adorable pictures with his girlfriend Tania Shroff on her birthday.

Sharing the pictures, “Happy birthday babe ,” he wrote as caption. Tania took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “I miss you.” It appears that the two were not together on her birthday.

Ahan also shared some solo pictures of his girlfriend on Instagram stories. In one of the posts he expressed, “I love you”.

Ahan’s sister, actress Athiya Shetty also wished Tania on birthday. She shared a fun picture with her on Instagram story and wrote, “Happy birthday to my best girl, love you."

Ahan had spilled the beans on his relationship status and confirmed that he is dating Tania in 2019 while he commented on a post by her saying “I love you." It is believed that Ahan and Tania are child sweethearts.

Meanwhile, Ahan will make his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming film Tadap, co-starring Tara Sutaria. Tadap is a Hindi remake of Ajay Bhupathi’s 2018 Telugu film RX 100, which featured Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. The film is all set to hit screens on September 24.