Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are officially married now. As our social media feeds are flooded with their adorable wedding pictures, fans can’t be any happier for the beautiful couple. Now, Ahaan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff took to her Instagram and shared some unseen snaps from the big day which encapsulated all the mushy and cute moments that unfurled in those days.

On Thursday, Tania took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures that showcased her in various exquisite looks during the course of the wedding. In another photo, she can be seen taking a snap of Ahan’s mehndi. Then there were pictures of her applying haldi on Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, eating some sumptuous snacks with Athiya, a lovely group picture with Ahan, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty and much more. Not only that, she also posted a photo dump with the caption, “Last week️".

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding took place on January 23rd at Suniel Shetty’s bungalow in Khandala. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony that was attended by their families and close friends. Soon after their wedding, Athiya and KL Rahul posted stunning pictures from the ceremony.

Meanwhile, on January 23rd, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty shared stunning pictures from their wedding ceremony. Their joint statement read, “In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

As for Tania Shroff, the model has been dating Athiya Shetty’s brother and actor Ahan Shetty for a very long time. Around the time when Ahan made his debut with Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap, she had penned a wholesome note for her beau. It read, “No one will know how much dedication and effort you have put in but I’ve been lucky enough to have a front row seat.You have exceeded all expectations and still remained true to yourself.The passion you put into your work is inspiring but what’s more impressive is the way you continue to support and protect the people you love.I love you till the very end, here to take on every obstacle with you.Never change."

