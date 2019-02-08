LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

In Pics: Rajinikanth Meets Kamal Haasan, Extends Daughter's Wedding Invitation to Him

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan met in Chennai on Thursday.

News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In Pics: Rajinikanth Meets Kamal Haasan, Extends Daughter's Wedding Invitation to Him
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan met in Chennai on Thursday. As per multiple reports, Rajinikanth also extended an invitation to his daughter Soundarya Rajnikanth's wedding to Haasan. Other MNM members - Vice President Dr R Mahendran and State Executive Committee member Kameela Nasser were also present during the meeting.







After months of speculation, Soundarya, who is known for directing films such as Kochadaiiyaan and VIP 2, on Monday confirmed that she is getting married to actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi. The wedding will be held in Chennai on February 11.

This will be Soundarya's second marriage. Soundarya was previously married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar. She filed for divorce at a family court in Chennai in December 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, she requested the media and members of the public to respect the privacy of the family. The two have a son together, named Ved Krishna.

Rajinikanth is yet to launch a political party and still uncertain about contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Haasan has already confirmed that “I will definitely contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

When previously asked about a possible alliance with Rajinikanth, Haasan said, "He seems like a more suitable ally for the saffron party (BJP) because of his religious beliefs, while I am a rationalist."

Follow @news18movies for more


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram