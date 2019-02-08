English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Pics: Rajinikanth Meets Kamal Haasan, Extends Daughter's Wedding Invitation to Him
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan met in Chennai on Thursday.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan met in Chennai on Thursday. As per multiple reports, Rajinikanth also extended an invitation to his daughter Soundarya Rajnikanth's wedding to Haasan. Other MNM members - Vice President Dr R Mahendran and State Executive Committee member Kameela Nasser were also present during the meeting.
After months of speculation, Soundarya, who is known for directing films such as Kochadaiiyaan and VIP 2, on Monday confirmed that she is getting married to actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi. The wedding will be held in Chennai on February 11.
This will be Soundarya's second marriage. Soundarya was previously married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar. She filed for divorce at a family court in Chennai in December 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, she requested the media and members of the public to respect the privacy of the family. The two have a son together, named Ved Krishna.
Rajinikanth is yet to launch a political party and still uncertain about contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Haasan has already confirmed that “I will definitely contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."
When previously asked about a possible alliance with Rajinikanth, Haasan said, "He seems like a more suitable ally for the saffron party (BJP) because of his religious beliefs, while I am a rationalist."
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Superstar #Rajinikanth met #KamalHaasan today at his office. pic.twitter.com/Ii8x5u12XZ— SS Music (@SSMusicTweet) February 7, 2019
Nanben daa! #Superstar #Rajinikanth - #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan.. Lovely legends 👌👌@soundaryaarajni marriage invite.. pic.twitter.com/EabMCdM6eV— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 7, 2019
After months of speculation, Soundarya, who is known for directing films such as Kochadaiiyaan and VIP 2, on Monday confirmed that she is getting married to actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi. The wedding will be held in Chennai on February 11.
This will be Soundarya's second marriage. Soundarya was previously married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar. She filed for divorce at a family court in Chennai in December 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, she requested the media and members of the public to respect the privacy of the family. The two have a son together, named Ved Krishna.
Rajinikanth is yet to launch a political party and still uncertain about contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Haasan has already confirmed that “I will definitely contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."
When previously asked about a possible alliance with Rajinikanth, Haasan said, "He seems like a more suitable ally for the saffron party (BJP) because of his religious beliefs, while I am a rationalist."
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vivo to Launch V15 Pro in India With 32-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera: Here’s Everything We Know
- Andhra Pradesh to Get 10 Lakh Electric Vehicles in 5 Years, Ban on Diesel and Petrol Cars
- Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut: If I’ve Upset Her, I will Apologise to Her on a Personal Level
- Facebook Political Ads Policy Attempts to Bring More Transparency Ahead of General Elections in India
- Remember SRK's 'Videshi' Fans Singing 'Kal Ho Na Ho'? They are Back With a New Hit!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results