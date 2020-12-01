Ahead of Aditya Narayan's Wedding, Video of Extravagant Invitation Card Goes Viral

Singer Aditya Narayan is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal today, December 1. More details and visuals of the wedding are yet to come out. However, netizens have been circulating a video which shows an exquisite wedding invite. The wedding invitation card looks rather fancy with fine and elaborate detailing.

Take a look at the invite:

Ahead of the wedding, Aditya shared a beautiful picture of himself with his wife-to-be Shweta on his Instagram handle. The picture is taken on the day of his Tilak ceremony. Aditya is wearing a blue kurta, while Shweta looks pretty in an orange saree. She has tied her hair in a bun and accessorised it with flowers. The couple can be seen flashing hearty smiles in the picture.

Over the weekend, Aditya occupied a top spot on the list of trends as visuals from his pre-wedding festivities started surfacing online. The pictures doing the rounds across social media platforms are from the couple's Tilak ceremony. Aditya and Shweta opted for traditional outfits. In one of the pictures, the soon-to-wed couple is posing with Aditya's parents - singer Udit Narayan and wife Deepa.

In October, Aditya took to social media to make his wedding announcement. Sharing a picture with his fiancée Shweta, he wrote, “We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people and believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December."

Aditya and Shweta have been in a relationship for over 10 years now and will tie the knot today. The nuptials will be followed by a wedding reception on December 2.