Ahead of AK 62 Shoot, Ajith Kumar Visits Temple in Kerala, Wears Traditional Veshti-Mundu, See Pics

It appears that Ajith Kumar, the much-loved actor in the South film industry, doesn’t want his fans to wait long for action movies because just a month after the release of his latest blockbuster Valimai, he is all set to begin the first schedule of his upcoming film tentatively titled AK 62. Ahead of beginning the shoot, the actor visited Gurukripa Heritage Ayurvedic Treatments in Palakkad and sought blessings, as he visited a temple in Kerala. Despite the actor’s absence from social media, his every single update makes rounds on the internet. His recent pictures have gone crazy viral on social media.

In the pictures, the Valimai actor can be seen sporting the traditional outfit veshti-mundu. He looks amazing, courtesy of his new rugged beard avatar. The photographs show the actor standing with a few temple representatives while posing for the camera. In one of the pictures, Ajith can be seen performing the aarti.

Take a look at Ajith Kumar’s viral pictures from his temple visit in Kerala here:

Earlier, the actor’s cosy pictures with his better half Shalini trended for some days on social media. Few pictures, in which the couple can be seen having a romantic moment at a party, went crazy viral and won millions of hearts of netizens. For many, it was couple goals.

On the work front, the actor is all set to give his fans another superhit, as he once again collaborated with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor for his next film, Ajith 61.

