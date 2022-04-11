Ahead of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding, RK Studios, Krishna Raj Bungalow Lit Up; See Pics

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot this week. Though the couple and families have been tight-lipped about their wedding date, it is learned that the wedding festivities will be a 4-day long affair at the RK house in Mumbai, starting from April 13. Hence, the wedding date is said to be April 16. Ahead of the wedding, the Kapoor family’s R K Studio was illuminated with lights all over on Sunday.

Pictures and videos of the studio, located in Mumbai’s Chembur, have been making rounds on social media. A celebrity photographer shared a video of the studio, where it was bathed in colourful lights. The studio is all bright and lit up in wake of the upcoming celebrations.

This is not it, earlier in the day, Ranbir’s new under-construction home in Bandra was also decked up with strings of lights. A video from the Krishna Raj bungalow, which is currently under construction, was shared by the celebrity photographer and it went viral. The clip showcased various workers decorating the bungalow with LED string lights.

Ranbir and Alia, fondly called Ranalia by their fans, will move into the Krishna Raj bungalow post their marriage. Rumours are also rife that the couple will host a grand reception at the luxury hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17.

Ranbir and Alia form an adorable Bollywood couple. Though they have never shared the big screen before, their off-screen romance garnered umpteen headlines. After dating for a while, the duo made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018. The couple is now all set to feature in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming Brahmastra, which is slated to release later this year on September 9.

