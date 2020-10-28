Ahead of Ananya Panday's Birthday, Her Mother Shares Adorable Childhood Video

Ananya Panday's mother has shared proof that the actress has been obsessed with the camera since childhood. Ahead of Ananya's birthday, her mother Bhavana Panday shared a childhood video of the actress on social media.

The Student of the Year 2 actress will turn a year older on October 30. Her mother is currently on a throwback spree, reliving some fond memories of her daughter's growing up days.

In the latest video shared by Bhavana, one can see little Ananya jumping and playing happily with the other kids while her father, actor Chunky Panday, records the video. She then comes closer to him and the actor asks her if she wants to see herself on the camera.

"Birthday Girl !!!! 3 days to go !!!! ♥️♥️♥️obsessed with the camera then and now !!! love you," Bhavana wrote alongside the video.

Ananya was most recently seen in the movie Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen alongside Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda in the movie that is tentatively titled Fighter. She will also be teaming up with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi for an untitled movie by Shakun Batra.