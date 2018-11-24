English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ahead of Avengers 4, Josh Brolin Reveals Thanos was 'Totally Satisfied' After the Snap in Infinity War
Thanos' idea behind the destruction of cosmos is not led by a tainted conspiracy or a pretext of vengeance but by the concept of balancing the universe.
A still of Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War
Thanos has emerged as one of the most popular villains in MCU. The Mad Titan wiped out half of the universe at the end of Avengers: Infinity War with a snap of his fingers.
While many thought that he'll remorse and regret his fatal decision, Josh Brolin who plays Thanos in the films reveals that he was 'totally satisfied' accomplishing what he planned to do. "He’s perfectly and totally satisfied having accomplished what he set out to do," Comicbook quoted the actor.
Thanos' character has many layers to it. The villain mourns for his daughter Gamora but he is prepared to sacrifice her for the greater good. Talking more about it he added, "He’s trying to balance the cosmos, and by doing that he’s having to destroy a lot of things. So, there’s the warrior Thanos, and then there’s the Thanos that you see in the hut. I personally like the hut Thanos because it’s much more real."
Undisputedly, Thanos is one of the most distinctive characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His idea behind the destruction of cosmos is not led by a tainted conspiracy or a pretext of vengeance but by the concept of balancing the universe. Unlike other antagonists, he does not plan to take down the universe to settle scores but he wants to works for the greater good, even if it results in the deaths of millions.
Detailing more about Thanos' character, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had earlier said, "Thanos has been lurking in the shadows with a desire to obtain these Infinity Stones, which has played a big part in our other films."
Talking about building the character and his mission Feige said, "Storytelling devices that we’ve seeded into every film will continue to play a part and come together. We’ve been teasing this for six years. That’s a long time to tease something cinematically before paying it off. Thanos has to be the greatest villain in our movies."
Avengers 4 will hit the screens in May, next year, concluding the Avengers Universe in MCU.
