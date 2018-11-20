GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ahead of Avengers 4, Marvel Reveals the Official Timeline of MCU

Marvel studio has released an official timeline of the MCU through which fans can watch the events happening in a sequence.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2018, 6:27 PM IST
The fans who are gearing up for the upcoming Avengers 4 are also planning a marathon of all previous movies in the franchise. Marvel Cinematic Universe has made the task easier for them. The studio has released an official timeline of the MCU through which fans can watch the events happening in a sequence.

As per comicbook.com, the soon-to-be-released Marvel: The First Ten Years sourcebook will give out details about each year when Marvel Cinematic Universe films took place.

The current MCU movies and the years in which they take place chronologically are as like this:

1943-1945: Captain America: The First Avengers

2010: Iron Man

2011: Iron Man 2, The Incredible Hulk, Thor

2012: The Avengers: Iron Man 3

2013: Thor: The Dark World

2014: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

2015: Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man

2016: Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming

2016-2017: Doctor Strange

2017: Black Panther, Thor Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War

The fans must have noticed that the timeline appears incomplete because it doesn’t include Ant-Man and the Wasp and Spiderman: Homecoming is placed four years after the event of Avengers, in contrast to the movie which depicts homecoming after 8 years.

Clearing out the confusion, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige went on record promising an official timeline.

"All of that debate has made us go, 'Okay, at some point, I'm not sure exactly when, we're going to publish a timeline and see what it all is,'" Feige told CinemaBlend.

"It wasn't meant to flummox anybody exactly, and I'm not sure I'd do it again the same way, but it does all connect to where we placed it. Other than very particular instances where there's a newspaper, or verbal reference to years, we never date the films. And I think there's a presumption, 'Well if the movie came out in November 2017, it must take place in November 2017' -- which is not the case,” he added.
