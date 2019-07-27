Ahead of Bachchan Pandey and Laal Singh Chadda, Here are Big Box Office Clashes in Last 6 Years

Bollywood and box office clashes are no strangers to each other. With the industry doling out movies by the dozen each year, there are a number of times when two films are released on the same date.

However, trouble brews when two biggies decide to release their films together. While sometimes makers prepone or postpone the release dates of films -- like Hrithik Roshan shifting the date of Super 30 to avoid clash with Judgementall Hai Kya -- at other times, films like Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadda, decide to release together (Christmas 2020), and a box office war ensues.

This year's Independence Day was all set for a clash of three films - Batla House, Mission Mangal and Saaho. While Saaho's makers recently changed their release date, it will still be Akshay Kumar vs John Abraham at the box office on August 15.

Here's looking at six such box office clashes from the last six years:

Uri: The Surgical Strike vs The Accidental Prime Minister (2019): The Aditya Dhar directorial debut starring Vicky Kaushal, a dramatised account of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, earned over Rs 342 crore , while Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister, on the life of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, managed to earn only Rs 32 crore.

Pari vs Veerey Ki Wedding (2018): Both films released on February 2, one a supernatural horror film starring Anushka Sharma, while the other was an Indian romantic comedy starring Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. While not a huge hit, Anushka's third production venture managed to gross Rs 40.41 crores at the box office, Veerey Ki Wedding only managed Rs 2.98 by the third week.

Kaabil vs Raaes (2017): Both the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil and Shah Rukh Khan's Raees released on the same date, with the latter beating Kaabil by earning Rs 165.08 crore in the box office in three weeks. Kaabil, on its part, earned Rs 133.87 crore in twenty-one days.

Mohenjo Daro vs Rustom (2016): The Hrithik Roshan starrer Ashutosh Gowariker film released on the same date as Akshay Kumar's Rustom. While the budget for the film was Rs 115 crore, it managed to gross Rs 107.75 crores at the box office. Rustom emerged the clear winner by grossing Rs 316.35 crore while being made on a shoestring budget of Rs 50 crores only.

Bajirao Mastani vs Dilwale (2015): Both films released in December, with Rohit Shetty's Dilwale starring Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan emerging the clear winner with Rs 408.15 crores at the box office. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, though the recipient of several accolades, managed to earn Rs 356 crores.

Haider and Bang Bang (2014): Vishal Bharadwaj's crime drama set amid insurgency-hit conflicts of Kashmir was set against the Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif-starrer. While Haider earned nearly Rs 70 crore worldwide besides enormous praise for lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Tabu, Bang Bang made a stupendous RS 250 crore at the box office.

