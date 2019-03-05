English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ahead of Badla, Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan Boy Act with Amitabh Bachchan in New Video
Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, Badla is releasing on March 8.
Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from their latest conversation for Badla. (Image: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)
Few in Bollywood can match up to Shah Rukh Khan in marketing films. Known for aggressive promotions, Khan has come up with yet another unique way to talk about Badla, the Sujoy Ghosh film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead that his Red Chillies Entertainment is producing.
Ahead of the movie, which opens on March 8, Khan is releasing a series of videos in which he is in conversation with Bachchan, talking about it all—from Bachchan’s first acting role to how he was rejected by All India Radio (AIR) for his voice (which is now considered legendary) and Khan’s deep awe and admiration for him.
On being asked, Bachchan revealed he’s always acted for as long as he could remember. His first role on stage was that of a chicken, which he played when he was in kindergarten at Allahabad’s Mary’s Convent.
Bachchan also shared how he had auditioned for being a newsreader in both English and Hindi at AIR but was rejected both times. Incidentally, in a prolific acting career spanning 50 years, Bachchan went on to sing several songs, be a narrator in countless films and is revered for his rich baritone voice, which has been highlighted time and again in several movies such as Shamitabh.
Khan also made Bachchan sign a rejected poster of Badla, which Bachchan really liked but Khan didn’t pass. Notably, both the superstars have worked together in several films, including Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Khan has also starred in the remake of Bachchan’s 1978 blockbuster film Don and replaced him briefly as the host of the iconic game-show Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Watch the full video of their interaction here:
