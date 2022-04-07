Ahead of Beast's Global Release, Vijay Sends Important Message To Members of His Movement

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay’s fans are counting the days left for the release of his latest action flick Beast. The movie has been highly anticipated ever since it was announced and is Vijay’s 65th film. The star is also known for being vocal on political as well as social issues and humanitarian acts. He was one of the few celebrities who openly criticised demonetisation, saying that a lot of people suffered because of it and it should have been better implemented. He also visited the home of Anitha, who ended her life after she was denied a medical seat despite securing high marks in her 12th board exam.

Thalapathy Vijay has also been mobilising his fans and running a movement called Vijay People’s Movement or Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. The members of that movement are constantly engaged in public charity. And now, Vijay has sent an important message to the members of his movement. On Wednesday, Bussy Anand, the General Secretary of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, issued a press statement instructing members not to criticise others, particularly political leaders and politicians in positions of power. Bussy Anand wrote in his note that it’s an order from Vijay himself and that those who disobey it will not only be kicked out of the movement but will also face legal action.

“Now, as per the order of Thalapathy Vijay, I am informing the party members that not only party-based actions but legal actions will be initiated against those who breach the order and continue to degrade others,” Bussy Anand said through his note.

Actor Vijay, who is known to his followers as “Thalapathy," is likely to enter mainstream politics at any moment. Members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam ran as independent candidates in the Tamil Nadu local body election of 2022 and won. The actor did not campaign directly for his party members, but rumours have surfaced that his party approached strong candidates in specific areas and coordinated with them during the election.

