Ahead of Bigg Boss 12, Take a look at the Most Controversial Fights on the Show
Before the new contestants make it to Bigg Boss 12, let us take a look at some of the major fights that became highlights of the show.
It wouldn't be wrong to say, that Bigg Boss house is synonymous to controversies, as people from different walks of life are locked in a house, testing their patience. While some cannot handle the pressure, bursting out every now and then, others think being aggressive, would get them attention. No matter what their reasons are, the BB House has witnessed some really ugly sprawls.
But before the new contestants make it to Bigg Boss 12, let us take a look at some of the major fights that became the highlights of the show in the past.
Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari
Dolly Bindra known for her Baap Par Mat Jaana tagline fought with almost everyone in the house. Some people also questioned the makers of Bigg Boss, saying that Bindra was sent into the house deliberately to create drama and make the show more interesting. One of her most famous fights in the house was with Manoj Tiwari. She fought with him over eggs. Yes, you read that right. This combat happened over eggs in the kitchen and is one of the most talked about fights from all the seasons of Bigg Boss.
KRK and Rohit Verma
KRK is one of the most trolled celebrities of Bollywood. And, despite being in the Bigg Boss house, the trolling followed him! He fought with Designer Rohit Verma and the fight got so burned up, that he ended up hurling a bottle on Rohit. Rohit Verma also made allegations on KRK that the 'self-proclaimed movie analyst' molested him on the Bigg Boss Show.
Ali Quli Mirza and Sonali Raut
In Bigg Boss season 8, Sonali Raut slapped Ali Quli Mirza for making derogatory comments about her. In retaliation, she slapped him across the face. Ali got so pissed off that he packed his bags and tried to leave the house. As a justice to Ali, Sonali got nominated for eviction for the whole season.
Imam Siddique and Urvashi Dholakia
This was one of the most infamous fights between the drama seekers Imam Siddique and Urvashi Dholakia. Imam Siddique was one of the most controversial wild card contestants of Bigg Boss. The fight started with Imam Siddique's comments on Urvashi Dholakia. He made fun of Urvashi's Surname by saying "Dholkia" which made Urvashi angry and she started yelling at him.
Rakhi Sawant and Kashmira Shah
Every Bigg Boss season have some "innocent" and "calm" personalities that make the show's TRP touch the sky. Bigg Boss Season 6 had 2! Rakhi Sawant and Kashmira Shah. We all Remember when Kashmira Shah turned all the housemates against Rakhi Sawant, which led to numerous fights. And as they didn't mince any words, their fights were much talked about in the entire season.
Swami Om and his cheap antics
Swami Om is the most talked and trolled contestant of Bigg Boss Season 10. He Fought with almost every housemate and passed a number of derogatory comments about the female contestants in the house. The matter got heated when he threw his pee on Rohan Mehra and Bani J. He also got into an argument with host Salman Khan after which he was eliminated from the house. Salman was so furious that he went to the extent of saying that if Swami Om ever returns to the house, he will quit the show forever.
Priyanka Jagga thrown out of the house
Priyanka Jagga was no less than Swami Om. She was an ultimate drama queen and an attention seeker. She got into many fights with Lopamudra Raut and Monalisa. She also made harsh comments about Manu Punjabi's late Mother. She even misbehaved with Salman Khan and was thrown out of the house after all the mess she created.
Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde
From being judgmental to body shaming, the two popular names on television left no stone turned to kneel the other down. While Hina kept calling Shilpa unhygienic and the kitchen queen, Shilpa accused the other of treating her like a servant. They got into heated arguments on multiple occasions inside the house. In fact, even after the show, the two kept making harsh remarks on each other. In fact, Shilpa went to the extent of saying that she would never want to meet Hina in real life.
