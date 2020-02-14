Take the pledge to vote

Ahead of Bigg Boss 13 Finale, Here's a Look at Some of the Biggest Controversies

The hit TV show, hosted by Salman Khan, is known for its fights and controversies, along with occasional love stories.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 14, 2020, 7:05 PM IST
Television reality show Bigg Boss is finally concluding its 13th season on Saturday, February 15. The audience is eager to know the winner for the season out of the six finalists: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai.

The hit TV show, hosted by Salman Khan, is known for its fights and controversies, along with occasional love stories. The current season had it all, be it fights between contestants or a possible love angle between housemates.

Before we step into the Bigg Boss 13 Finale, here’s a look at some of the incidents in the show:

1. Sidharth’s fight with Asim: The two contestants have garnered headlines for their heated conversations, where they even hurled abuses at each other. While Asim has also supported Sidharth, lifting up with his mood at certain times, the two have fought during a number of tasks.

2. Rashami Desai’s love-hate relationships: Actress Rashami Desai relationships were in the focus. Initially, she raised eyebrows after revealing about her relationship with former co-star and fellow Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla. When Rashami’s alleged boyfriend Arhaan Khan entered the show, things got even more interesting.

3. Asim and Himanshi’s bond: Himanshi Khurrana was said to be in a stable relationship before coming to Bigg Boss Season 13. However, things changed as she started having a romantic bond with co-contestant Asim Riaz. While Asim seemed to be in love, it was later revealed by wild card contestant Vikas Gupta that Asim has another relationship outside the house.

4. Shehnaaz’s physical fight with Sidharth: Shehnaaz Gill kept everyone hooked to the show with her childlish behaviour and love for Sidharth. The lovebirds shared some bitter-sweet moments, including a physical fight that showed Sidharth in a bad light.

5. Arti Singh’s shocking revelations: Contestant Arti wanted to carve an identity with her participation in Bigg Boss. While she succeeded in doing that, the actress ended up revealing a number of secrets, including sexual abuse, first crush and other personal issues.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
