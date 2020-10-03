Ahead of Bigg Boss 14, a Look at Contestants Who Missed the Trophy But Earned Fame

The countdown has begun before the grand premier of Bigg Boss 14 goes on-air. The popular Indian reality show follows the Dutch Big Brother format and has rolled out over thirteen years now.

Bigg Boss in India has been one of the most watched television reality show. As for contestants, many of them have seen a turnaround in their career and life after their stint on this controversial show. For some in a bad sense, but to others it has given immense fame and popularity. Let’s look at the contestants from the previous seasons that might not have won the winning trophy, but became overnight stars and are very successful.

Hina Khan

A well-known name on television, Hina Khan was the first runner up of the 11th season of Bigg Boss. Although the trophy went in the hands of Shilpa Shinde, Hina had a huge backing from her fan following. She has also appeared in the following seasons of the show as a guest.

Asim Riaz

Asim claimed to fame overnight in the last season of Bigg Boss. The model continues to rule the hearts of his fans, who keep trending their beloved celebrity. Asim is also one of the few Indian celebrities to feature on popular wrestler John Cena’s Instagram page.

Karishma Tanna

Although she did not need the fame for herself from Bigg Boss, she did gain immense attention from the audience. With her individualistic attitude, Karishma stay put in the BB house long enough to become the first runner up in 2014. She has made several appearances as a guest on the show in the subsequent seasons.

Sunny Leone

She is one of the popular actresses of the mainstream cinema and most of it she owes to this reality show. She has Bigg Boss to thank as it paved the way for her stardom in Bollywood. During her stay in the house, she was spotted by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and that led to her debut. She entered the film industry with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2 in which she was the female protagonist.

Arshi Khan

Arshi was a controversial yet entertaining participant in Bigg Boss 11. She was the second most searched entertainer in 2017, making it obvious that Bigg Boss changed fortunes for the model.

Sana Khan

The model-turned-actress grabbed a million eyeballs with her participation in the show. Sana got several Bollywood projects post-show, including Salman Khan’s Jai Ho and Wajah Tum Ho. Needless to say, the show proved good for her image.

Monalisa

Antara Biswas, better known as Monalisa, is a popular actress working in Bhojpuri films. While her time on the show, she was under the spotlight moreover for marrying her long-time boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the house!

Amit Sadh

He participated in the first season of Bigg Boss. The show won by Rahul Roy was hosted by Arshad Warsi. Well, for Amit, it all went great as he picked incredible roles in projects that came his way.

Sapna Chaudhary

Life took a turn for better when the singer and dancer walked into the house of Bigg Boss 11. She won several hearts for her simple yet bold and outspoken nature. Post Bigg Boss, she bagged a film and few music albums.