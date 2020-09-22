Ahead of Bigg Boss 14 Premiere Episode, Watch BTS Video of Salman Khan Shooting for Reality Show

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to launch the 14th season of the controversial TV reality show Bigg Boss on October 3. As the makers are gearing up for BB14 premiere episode, the channel shared a BTS video of the actor on their official Instagram handle.

The caption of the video reads, “Here's a sneak peek of the asli #BehindTheScenes with the one and only @beingsalmankhan! #BiggBoss Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect. #AbScenePaltega #BB14.”

In the video, the production team can be seen taking all precautionary measures as per the COVID-19 safety guidelines and the actor can be seen interacting with the crew, rehearsing his lines and shooting for the promos.

Recently, the channel has also dropped a few promotional videos featuring Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and former BB contestants Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan. In one of the promos, Hina Khan can be seen saying that even though she did not win the game, she came out as a winner as she made new friends with the tagline of the show ‘Ab Scene Paltega’.

Sharing the promo on microblogging site, the channel captioned it as, “Har choti badi chunauti ko kiya @eyehinakhan ne apne jazbe se paar, par #BiggBoss ke ghar mein #AbScenePaltega! #BiggBoss2020 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje.”

In another promo, Gauhar can be seen saying, "Whether it’s the game of life or Bigg Boss, I always stand by the truth and right. As the Lockdown 2020 has gone, now all hurdles will be defeated."

A promo also featured season 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla.

Meanwhile, speculations of the possible contestants of BB 14 has been doing rounds on the internet. Among all the names TV celebs Naina Singh, Pavitra Punia, Akanksha Puri, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan and Vivian Dsena can be seen in the show.