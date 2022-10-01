Ahead of Bigg Boss 16 Premiere, Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla and Call Him 'BB Ruler'

One can never talk about the previous seasons of Bigg Boss without mentioning late actor Sidharth Shukla. Even though he had some major fights in the house, his friendship, loyalty and sweet moments with his friends made him win not just hearts but the trophy too. As the controversial reality show is all set to return with its season 16, fans are remembering their favourite Bigg Boss contestant of all time – Sidharth Shukla.

Ahead of Bigg Boss 16 premiere, ‘BB Ruler Sidharth Shukla’ is trending on Twitter with netizens remembering the late actor. While some are sharing throwback videos of Shukla from Bigg Boss 13 house, others are talking about how his journey from ‘contestant to winner’.

“The Journey from ‘plz welcome CONTESTANT NO.1…’ to ‘& the WINNER is…’ it is full of laughter emotions sometimes difficult & inspirational..We all witnessed it & that Journey was Epic..There will be no one like him,” one of the Tweets read. Another social media user wrote, “Many #BiggBoss Seasons will come & go… Many #BiggBoss winners will come & go… but there can never be a season like #BiggBoss13 and winner like #SidharthShukla!!”

The Journey from 'plz welcome CONTESTANT NO.1…' to '& the WINNER is…' it is full of laughter emotions sometimes difficult & inspirational..We all witnessed it & that Journey was Epic..There will be no one like him..BB GOAT FOR A REASON.#BBRulerSidharthShukla#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/hd36KpFVe8 — Sakshi ᥫ᭡ SidHeart (@sakshiii1002) October 1, 2022

One Man Who Complete the "गणित" of Bigg Boss#BBRulerSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/xtfKv4QHLd — Aʙнɪ࿐™ (@its_me_abhiiiii) October 1, 2022

So please welcome contestant no 1

"he's popular, he's handsome & he's 1 of the most eligible bachelor "#BBRulerSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/bl6L6V2e1J — Aʙнɪ࿐™ (@its_me_abhiiiii) October 1, 2022

-He didn't only played and won big boss. He Ruled Big Boss.♥#BBRulerSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/kg9YJvrMRu — ♡ (@jaadafahoo) October 1, 2022

Sidharth Shukla passed away in September 2021. Later, during Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan had also paid tribute to the late actor on his birth anniversary and had said, “You left us too soon buddy. Missing you, and wishing you on this very special day.”

