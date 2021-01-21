Ahead of Birthday, Namrata Shirodkar Heads to Dubai with Mahesh Babu and Friends

Namrata Shirodkar is flying to Dubai with husband Mahesh Babu. Before boarding the plane, the actress shared a few pictures on her official social media page. The former model and actress will turn 49 on January 22 and will be ringing in her birthday abroad.

On the trip, Namrata and Mahesh Babu are accompanied by a few close friends also. Sharing a bunch of selfies, Namrata mentioned that she is waiting to exhale as Dubai calls.

Namrata also shared a few on-flight clicks on her Instagram stories. She called Mahesh Babu “a dreamer” as she posted a candid photo of him.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu will kickstart the shooting of his highly anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Dubai. A source informed the news portal that while Namrata will return home after birthday celebrations, the Telugu superstar will continue with his one-month long schedule.

Mahesh Babu has been working hard to get into his character’s skin in the upcoming film directed by Parasuram. He recently gave a glimpse into his intense workout session where one can see him prep in full swing.

The plot of the forthcoming Telugu film revolves around the corruption issues in government offices. Mahesh Babu, who will reportedly essay the role of a bank officer, is expected to feature in a never-seen-before avatar. He will sport long tresses, a stubble and a tattoo. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead in the political thriller. The film is jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments, and 14 Reels Plus. Cinematography for Sarkaru Vaari Paata is taken care of by P S Vinod and S Thaman has been roped in for the music composition.