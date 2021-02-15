Ahead of Bombay HC Verdict, All You Need to Know About Case Against SSR's Sisters by Rhea

The Bombay High Court will today pronounce the verdict on a plea filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters-- Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh-- who are seeking quashing of an FIR registered against them by actress Rhea Chakraborty.

What is the FIR against SSR's sisters?

Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, had filed a complaint with Mumbai Police, accusing the late actor's sisters Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singh, and a Delhi-based doctor of forgery and preparing a "fake" prescription of medicines for anxiety. In a six-page-long complaint filed on September 7, 2020, Rhea had cited that Sushant passed away five days after he obtained a prescription wherein he was unlawfully prescribed certain drugs by his sisters and a doctor of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Rhea in her complaint claimed that these persons hatched a conspiracy and obtained a false prescription on the letterhead of a government hospital for banned medicines and administered the same to the actor without supervising doses and quantity.

On the basis of Rhea's complaint, Mumbai Police had then registered an FIR against Priyanka, Meetu, and Dr. Tarun Kumar under sections of the IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on September 8, 2020. The case has been registered under sections 420, 464, 465, 466, 468, 474, 306, 120(B) and 34 of IPC and sections 8(c), 21, 22(A), and 29 of NDPS Act.

What is SSR's sisters' plea?

On October 6, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters had filed a petition through advocate Madhav Thorat in the Bombay High Court, seeking that the FIR filed against them by Bandra Police be quashed and by way of interim relief prayed for a direction to the CBI, to whom the case was handed over by the Mumbai police, not to take any coercive steps against them.

What has happened so far?

October 27, 2020- Rhea Chakraborty had requested the Bombay High Court to dismiss the petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's two sisters to quash the FIR lodged against them for forging and procuring "fake" medical prescription for their brother. The actress had filed an affidavit in the HC opposing SSR's sisters' plea and said the allegations against them are serious.

October 28, 2020- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had supported SSR's sisters' plea in the Bombay High Court. The CBI told the Bombay High Court that Rhea Chakraborty's accusation that Sushant's sisters obtained a fake medical prescription for him was "mostly speculative". The CBI had also said the Mumbai police should have conducted a preliminary inquiry before registering the First Information Report (FIR).

November 3, 2020- After the CBI opposed the FIR filed against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters on Rhea Chakraborty's complaint in the Bombay High Court, labeling it as "unwarranted" and "bad in law", the Mumbai Police told the court the complaint "disclosed commission of offence". In an affidavit filed in the court, the police said it was "duty-bound" to file the FIR (first information report), dismissing the allegations that it was trying to damage the reputation of the 34-year-old actor - found dead inside his Bandra home in June - or his sisters. The police submitted the affidavit in the court, seeking dismissal of the petition filed by Priyanka and Meetu to quash the case against them.

January 7, 2021- The Bombay High Court reserved its judgment on the appeal to quash the FIR filed by Rhea against Sushant's sisters. The court asked all the parties involved in the case to file their written submissions within a week.

(With inputs from PTI)