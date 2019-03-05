Ahead of Captain Marvel Release, Here are 6 Other MCU Female Superheroes Who Deserve Standalone Films

Marvel initiated its cinematic universe in 2008 with Iron Man. With subsequent successful releases, it has built a massive fan following bringing in superheroes like Iron Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Thor and Hulk among others. Although Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was largely dominated by the popular male comic-book characters, there were some kickass female superheroes, fans couldn't ignore. It took a decade for the studio to bridge that gap by introducing their first ever female-led superhero film in Captain Marvel.As the Brie Larson starrer hits the theaters this Friday, here are six other Marvel female superheroes from MCU who deserve a standalone film:Natasha Romanova, popularly known as the Black Widow, was last seen in Avengers: Infinity War and is among the few Avengers who survived Thanos' fateful snap. A member of the S.H.I.E.L.D. and one of the founding members of Avengers, she first appeared in the films in Iron Man 2. A master spy, she can effortlessly outsmart even the most nerve-racking villain.Tech savvy, tongue in cheek Shuri is one of the key characters in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, which took the box office by storm. Played by Letitia Wright, Black Panther’s sister is remarkably the smartest one in the MCU. If we go by the comics, she takes upon herself to protect Wakanda when King T'Challa becomes powerless, and dons the superhero costume.She is fearless, she is a sorceress and she can alter reality in unspecified ways. Scarlet Witch is undoubtedly one of the strongest superheroes in the entire MCU. Last seen saving Vision from Thanos and his Black Order, there's still so much to explore about this popular fictional character. MCU brought in Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and it's time they bring Elizabeth Olsen as the ultimate witch.Thanos' rebellious daughter and the last of her species, Zehoberei, Gamora is nicknamed as "The deadliest woman in the whole galaxy". Raised by Thanos to be a living weapon, Gamora is a prominent member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The green light-skinned alien is capable of surviving in the vaccum of space and has incredible fighting abilities. With an intriguing timeline and back-story in a new galaxy, a standalone film on her can keep the fans hooked to the screen for hours.Not all superheroes are goody-two-shoes, some are wicked and corrupt too. Hela is one of them. Taking the charge of Asgaurd, she's the one who smacked down The God of Thunder- Thor and The God of Mischief- Loki. Played by Cate Blanchett, Hela made an appearance as the daughter of Odin in Thor: Ragnarok. Known as the Goddess of Death, she can definitely give a standalone fight to other Avengers in a film.Now that X-Men has come under the banner of Marvel and Dark Phoenix is all set to hit the screens in June, Rouge is a considerable option for the next feature film. Rogue is capable of absorbing another person's power by a mere touch. Initially trained by Mystique and Destiny and later taken up by Professor Charles and Wolverine, she can be both a destroyer and a saviour. It would be out of the ordinary to see what she chooses to become, a hero or a villain.