Ahead of Childbirth, Sameera Reddy Shares Powerful Message on Body Positivity in New Video
In the video, Sameera Reddy talks about how she has begun to accept herself in every size and colour, encouraging others to do the same too. Watch it here.
Image: Instagram/Sameera Reddy
After an underwater maternity shoot flaunting her nine-month pregnant belly, Sameera Reddy has now shared a new video on Instagram promoting body positivity.
The 34-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video in which she talks about how she has begun to accept herself in every size and colour, encouraging others to do the same too. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “This is the real me! Almost ready to pop! I know I’ll bounce back and I’m not afraid of being judged . I wanted to share how I looked without make up & my morning face and how it’s important for me to celebrate it.”
This is the real me! Almost ready to pop! I know I'll bounce back and im not afraid of being judged . I wanted to share how I looked without make up & my morning face and how it's important for me to celebrate it ! #imperfectlyperfect
I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the the bump in my 9 th month . At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired , scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful! I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level #imperfectlyperfect
Earlier, the actress revealed how she had a hard time dealing with the weight gain post her first pregnancy. Talking about it, she told IANS, "I got pregnant in just a couple of months after my marriage. The game plan was to have the pregnancy and bounce back and getting in the limelight again. But I have never experienced anything like that... It was just the opposite.”
"It was the worst case scenario of what I could've imagined in terms of my body and the way I fell apart as a person because the pregnancy was very tough for me," she said.
After delivering her son, Sameera said she touched 102 kg. "From being that 'sexy Sam', I went to this. I put on 32 kg and couldn't recognise myself. I was a complete mess," she added.
