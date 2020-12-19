Ahead of Coolie No 1 Release, Sara Ali Khan Shares Romantic Pic with Varun Dhawan

With just a few days left for Coolie no.1 to release, Sara Ali Khan can hardly contain her excitement. The upcoming comedy helmed by David Dhawan is set to premiere on OTT on December 25. Sara and Varun Dhawan have been actively sharing snippets and some behind-the-scenes featurettes from their first film together. The actress recently took to social media to tease fans by sharing some rare glimpses of their chemistry.

The pictures shared by Sara have her and Varun twinning in hues of blue. The clicks seem to be taken on a beach. Sara looks beach-ready, dressed in a perfect outfit for the tropics. She is seen wearing a striped shirt over a black bralette which she matched with a pair of white trousers.

Clad in a lime green shirt and orange trousers, Varun looks cool and casual. The first photo shared by Sara catches the on-screen couple in a romantic moment against the setting sun. The next one is a candid showing Sara happily seen riding a horse amid the waters as Varun holds onto the leash.

Sara also penned a small poem in her known-for style while sharing the post. She wrote, “It’s not your fault, It’s the sea salt, The secrets out of the vault, On Christmas all your plans must halt,

We hope that Coolie will help us exalt. Coolie No 1 on @primevideoin.”

Varun too shared the same picture with a caption that reads, “Love at first sight is a delight. Tujhse dekha toh laga ki GOD put on the light. 1 week for #coolieno1onprime @primevideoin”

The remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer 1995 classic comedy will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25. The movie was initially slated to release in May 2020, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.