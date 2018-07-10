GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ahead of Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Tirupati Temple With Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor; See Pics

Before the release of Dhadak , Janhvi Kapoor along with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor visit Tirupathi Balaji temple.

News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2018, 12:46 PM IST
Jhanvi Kapoor arrives at the special screening of Mom at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
With the release date coming close and promotion schedule getting hectic, Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor along with her father Boney and sister Khushi Kapoor headed to Tirmula Tirupati temple seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.











Dhadak marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor daughter of late protean actor Sridevi, alongside with Ishaan Khatter, directed by Shadhank Khaitaan.

Janhvi and Ishaan are leaving no stones unturned for the promotion of Dhadak which is a Hindi remake of the Marathi superhit film Sairat. They have had their promotion tour in Pune, Jaipur and Lucknow.

Dhadak is all set to release on July 20.

