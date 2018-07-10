English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ahead of Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Tirupati Temple With Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor; See Pics
Before the release of Dhadak , Janhvi Kapoor along with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor visit Tirupathi Balaji temple.
Jhanvi Kapoor arrives at the special screening of Mom at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
With the release date coming close and promotion schedule getting hectic, Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor along with her father Boney and sister Khushi Kapoor headed to Tirmula Tirupati temple seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.
Dhadak marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor daughter of late protean actor Sridevi, alongside with Ishaan Khatter, directed by Shadhank Khaitaan.
Janhvi and Ishaan are leaving no stones unturned for the promotion of Dhadak which is a Hindi remake of the Marathi superhit film Sairat. They have had their promotion tour in Pune, Jaipur and Lucknow.
Dhadak is all set to release on July 20.
VIDEO- #JanhviKapoor #KhushiKapoor and @BoneyKapoor offer prayers at Tirumala temple ahead of the release of #Dhadak pic.twitter.com/UB7Vln29Ib— Janhvi Kapoor Universe (@JanhviKUniverse) July 9, 2018
#JanhviKapoor #KhushiKapoor and their daddy #BonneyKapoor visit at the Famous #Tirumala Temple in #Tirupati.. the family was there to seek blessings just ahead of the release of Janhvi's upcoming debut movie #Dhadak #Bollywood #PopDiaries pic.twitter.com/qPIuQNYQlY— POP Diaries (@Popdiarieslive) July 9, 2018
PIC - #JanhviKapoor #KhushiKapoor and @BoneyKapoor offer prayers at Tirumala temple ahead of the release of #Dhadak ❤️— Janhvi Kapoor Universe (@JanhviKUniverse) July 9, 2018
Via @pinkvilla pic.twitter.com/YIQt4z3T88
#JanhviKapoor spotted with father #BoneyKapoor and sister #KhushiKapoor at the airport. pic.twitter.com/FvyRvtxy2B— Filmfare (@filmfare) July 8, 2018
