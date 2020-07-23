Ahead of Dil Bechara, Here are 6 Love Stories That Dealt with Terminal Illness

The entire nation is waiting in anticipation for Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara scheduled to release on July 24. The film is based on the best-selling book The Fault In Our Stars by John Green. The Hollywood version of the film starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

If you love watching films with a heartbreaking storyline, with the protagonists finding themselves in love stories transcending life, pain and death, here’s a list for you.

Love Story

Starting with a classic that never leaves a dry eye in the audience, this 1970 film by Arthur Hiller, based on Eric Segal's novel of the same name, is the story of Oliver Barrett and Jenny Cavilleri, who despite their socio-economic differences fall in love and get married. Oliver's father cuts him off financially and they struggle to build a life together. However, the real test to their relationship is when Oliver finds out that Jenny is terminally ill.

A Walk to Remember

A Nicholas Sparks romance often ends in tears (case in point: The Notebook), and this 2002 film based on his book is no different. Directed by Adam Shankman and starring Mandy Moore and Shane West, A Walk to Remember is a story about a high-school jock Landon, who gets into some serious trouble and is pushed to befriend a Baptist minister's daughter. What follows is how the couple gets together despite the push and pull of high school cliques and social status. They form a bond but Jamie reveals that she has leukaemia and hence isn't planning for the future.

Love and Other Drugs

A film a little different from the others in the list, as it doesn't deal with a terminal illness but a chronic illness that can last a lifetime. Love and Other Drugs is a refreshing take on the Parkinson's disease. The disease itself is not fatal, but most commonly can lead to pneumonia, because the disease impairs patients' ability to swallow, putting them at risk for inhaling or aspirating food or liquids into their lungs, which causes death. Directed by Edward Zwick, this 2010 film stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway.

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, this 2015 film was a huge hit at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury- US Dramatic Prize and an Audience Award for Rejon. Based on the young-adult novel of the same name by Jesse Andrews, the film stars Thomas Mann, Olivia Cooke and RJ Cyler.

Irreplaceable You

This 2018 tear-jerker directed by Stephanie Laing, tells the humorous journey of Abbie, who after finding out she has cancer, embarks on a journey to find new love for her fiance and childhood best friend Sam. Starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Michiel Huisman, the film boasts of an equally stellar ensemble cast consisting of Christopher Walken, Kate Mckinnon, Jacki Weaver, among others.

Five Feet Apart

Jane The Virgin star Justin Baldoni's directorial debut starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson, the film received appreciation for being a film that did not choose to glamourise terminal illness. Like The Fault In Our Stars that tread the same ground, the film chose to show both protagonists going through the same condition and their zest for life.