Ahead Of Father’s Day, Singer Sayli Kamble Shares Throwback Pictures With Her “Baba”

Giving it a quirky and witty caption, the singer wrote, “Bachpan ke din. Mein badal gayi par baba abhi bhi bilkul vaise hi hai. Love you pappudi (Childhood days. I have changed but father is exactly the same. Love you papa).

Choreographer Punit Pathak’s wife reacted to the Sayli’s post and commented, “Love you Kakkudi” and singer and Sayli’s co-contestant, Mohd Danish wrote, “Kya baat hai, Sayli”. Various fans also showered love on the singer’s photo and reacted with various Heart emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayli Kamble Patil (@saylikamble_music)

Earlier, Sayli was in news for tying the nuptial knot with her boyfriend Dhawal in a traditional Marathi ceremony. Her fellow Indian Idol contestants attended the grand wedding. She even shared various photos and videos from her wedding and became the talk of the town for her beautiful bridal look.

On the work front, Sayli rose to fame with Indian Idol. She was the second runner-up of the 12th season of the singing reality show. Before Indian Idol, she even participated in various other singing reality shows including Amul Voice of India, Mummy Ke Superstars and Gaurav Maharashtracha.