Ahead Of Father’s Day, Singer Sayli Kamble Shares Throwback Pictures With Her “Baba”

Sayli, who is currently mentoring kids on Superstar Singer Season 2, has dropped the images on Instagram.

Indian Idol 12 finalist Sayli Kamble has shared some pictures from her childhood days featuring herself and her father.

Entertainment Bureau
Sharing a group of photos on her Instagram, Sayli gave her fans a glimpse of her childhood days. In the first photo, baby Sayli is posing with her father in a blue and white frock. The next picture also shows the happy kid sitting next to her smiling father. Further, the post takes us into the glamorous fashionable world of the little Sayli. The last frame features Sayli and her mother.

Giving it a quirky and witty caption, the singer wrote, “Bachpan ke din. Mein badal gayi par baba abhi bhi bilkul vaise hi hai. Love you pappudi (Childhood days. I have changed but father is exactly the same. Love you papa).

Choreographer Punit Pathak’s wife reacted to the Sayli’s post and commented, “Love you Kakkudi” and singer and Sayli’s co-contestant, Mohd Danish wrote, “Kya baat hai, Sayli”. Various fans also showered love on the singer’s photo and reacted with various Heart emoticons.

Earlier, Sayli was in news for tying the nuptial knot with her boyfriend Dhawal in a traditional Marathi ceremony. Her fellow Indian Idol contestants attended the grand wedding. She even shared various photos and videos from her wedding and became the talk of the town for her beautiful bridal look.

On the work front, Sayli rose to fame with Indian Idol. She was the second runner-up of the 12th season of the singing reality show. Before Indian Idol, she even participated in various other singing reality shows including Amul Voice of India, Mummy Ke Superstars and Gaurav Maharashtracha.

first published:June 18, 2022, 18:48 IST