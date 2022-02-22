Ahead of February 24 Premiere, Ajith's Valimai Almost Sold Out in Tamil Nadu

Actor Ajith’s upcoming movie Valimai is all set to release in theatres on February 24. The action-thriller is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022. The film, originally shot in Tamil, directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, features Huma Qureshi as the female lead opposite Ajith. The hype around the film is such that tickets for Valimai are fully booked in almost all the theatres in Tamil Nadu.

The movie’s trailer fuelled curiosity among the audience, and they have already booked their tickets to watch the film in the theatres. Long lines of people outside theatres were seen for the tickets to the movie. The advance booking of Valimai has kick-started all over the country.

Back 2 Back Houseful FDFS show for #Valimai 💥 in your #RamCinemas ✨Day 1 Gonna Be Completely houseful 3 days before the movie release !!#ValimaiInRamCinemas 🔥 Purely Raged !! pic.twitter.com/p4eEx3hBuw— Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) February 21, 2022

Fans started pouring inside our venue for #Valimai Bookings !!#ValimaiInRamCinemas gonna be really massive one this time 🔥You all gonna see the real Rage of #RamCinemas this time 💥 pic.twitter.com/JLTtjVNyJS— Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) February 20, 2022

Ajith’s Valimai is released at a time state governments have relaxed Covid norms and allowed full occupancy in theatres. The rights of the Telugu version were reportedly sold for Rs 4.5 crore last month. Valimai needs to collect a share of nearly Rs 5 crore to emerge as a commercial success at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The film is said to have a Hollywood-level production value and hence it is expected that his fans in Telugu states will rush to theatres to watch the film.

The film’s fate also depends on word of mouth, and it needs to get positive reviews from critics to have a long run in the Telugu states.

Huma Qureshi has been shuffling through the cities of Banglore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, for the promotions of her film. An action-thriller, Valimai will see Tollywood actor Karthikeya Gummakonda in the role of the antagonist. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music in the film.

