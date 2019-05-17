Ahead of Game of Thrones Final Episode, a Look at the Show's Most Iconic Moments and Legacy

David Benioff and Dan Weiss brought alive the world of Game of Thrones on the small screen in 2011, and it has been a ride full of drama, action, betrayal, murder, mystery, hope and scares since then, making it a global phenomenon.On the surface, the show, based on George RR Martin's novels, comes across as a thrilling quest to the coveted Iron Throne. But it also stands for complicated political gambits, scheming and the backstabbing nature of people and finding love in troubled times.However, the most alluring thing about the show is that just when you place a bet on a character, or any other event, the show proves you wrong. It leaves fans thinking—'did that really happen?'.With the final piece of the whole puzzle releasing on Sunday, we look back at the entire journey of the HBO show—from its most defining moments to the famous catch-phrases that will continue to live on.Here are some of the most important moments leading up to the final chapter:It was the first shocking moment, which marked the brutal end of the first season. Many thought of him as the hero, and were shocked with his execution, and for many, the moment prepared them for further surprising deaths in the show.The episode of season three is famous for the bloody and brutal wedding scene. What happened? Robb Stark was shot with arrows, his wife was stabbed to death and Catelyn Stark's throat was slit as she pleaded for mercy.There was another not-so-happy wedding—the Purple Wedding where King Joffrey was poisoned to death at his own marriage feast.Jon Snow lay dead at the end of the season five, and this moment turned out to the biggest cliff-hanger of the show. However, he returned to life in the opening episode of season six, courtesy Melisandre’s magical powers.An iconic scene from the fifth season starring Lena Headey's Cersei Lannister. After Cersei is found guilty of falsehood and fornication, she is forced to strip naked and take the walk of atonement through the Westerosi capital King’s Landing.Fans were waiting for the moment when Jon Snow would fight Ramsay Bolton, who raped his sister Sansa and also tortured Theon Greyjoy by cutting off his penis. It turned out to be the finest war scene to be ever witnessed on the small screen until then, and ended with Ramsay being torn apart by dogs.After much talk, three dragons hatched from the eggs gifted to Daenerys Targaryen when se walked out of the burning funeral pyre of her husband Khal Drogo. She sat on the pyre with three ancient dragon eggs, and not only survived but came out with three baby dragons.The iconic moment that was both a gain and a loss for Cersei as she killed several of her enemies by blowing up the Sept of Baelor. However, she also lost her son Tommen—her last surviving child—who killed himself after losing his wife Margaery in the gigantic green explosion.He was a gentle giant and said only one word ‘Hodor'. The mystery behind his name unravelled in the sixth season. It explained the giant's past and also how a once talkative stable boy named Wylis sacrificed himself to prevent an army of monsters from getting to Bran Stark, by accepting the command "Hold the door".The blockbuster show has also spawned many catch-phrases that will continue to live on. Some of them are:Winter is coming: First used by Ned StarkYou know nothing, Jon Snow: YgritteThe things I do for love: Jaime LannisterA Lannister always pays his debts: Various LannistersIf you think this has a happy ending, you haven't been paying attention: RamsayWhen you play the game of thrones, you win or you die: CerseiThe final episode of Game of Thrones season eight will air globally on Sunday. In India, it will air on Star World.Though the end is near for the Game of Thrones original series, the saga will continue in the form of several spin-offs, which have been approved by HBO.