Ahead of Her Cannes 2019 Debut, Priyanka Chopra Shares Pictures of Iconic Personalities at Red Carpet
Priyanka Chopra shared pictures of Princess Grace of Monaco, Sophia Loren, and Princess Diana who had made their Cannes red carpet appearance -- events that are considered to be iconic events in the history of the festival.
Bollywood is turning out to have quite a representation at the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival. While there will be quite a few regulars at the French Riviera including Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, this year will also mark the debut of Priyanka Chopra at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted at the JFK airport, New York and it is said that she is off to the French Riviera to attend the Festival de Cannes. The actress has shared three monochrome photos of iconic events where three famous personalities made their appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.
The Quantico star shared pictures of Princess Grace of Monaco, Sophia Loren, and Princess Diana who had made their Cannes red carpet appearance -- events that are considered to be iconic events in the history of the festival.
The picture Priyanka Chopra shared of Princess Diana was from the time the late monarch was 6-year-old. She had arrived in a Grecian style Catherine Walker gown with Prince Charles at the Cannes red carpet event.
Princess Grace of Monaco also showed up at the Cannes red carpet back in 1955. She was an American actress and became a princess after marrying Prince Rainier III.
Another picture is of Sophia Loren who over the years wowed people with her Cannes red carpet look.
While everyone is eagerly waiting to see what Priyanka Chopra wears at the Cannes Film Festival, she also posted a picture in her Instagram story where she is wearing a stunning Chopard glittery watch and hanging out at a French Café.
Notably, actress Hina Khan of Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame and actress Diana Penty too will make their Cannes red carpet debut.
On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film that is slated to release on October 11 revolves around the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.
