Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ahead of Her Cannes 2019 Debut, Priyanka Chopra Shares Pictures of Iconic Personalities at Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures of Princess Grace of Monaco, Sophia Loren, and Princess Diana who had made their Cannes red carpet appearance -- events that are considered to be iconic events in the history of the festival.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 16, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ahead of Her Cannes 2019 Debut, Priyanka Chopra Shares Pictures of Iconic Personalities at Red Carpet
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Bollywood is turning out to have quite a representation at the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival. While there will be quite a few regulars at the French Riviera including Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, this year will also mark the debut of Priyanka Chopra at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted at the JFK airport, New York and it is said that she is off to the French Riviera to attend the Festival de Cannes. The actress has shared three monochrome photos of iconic events where three famous personalities made their appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Quantico star shared pictures of Princess Grace of Monaco, Sophia Loren, and Princess Diana who had made their Cannes red carpet appearance -- events that are considered to be iconic events in the history of the festival.

The picture Priyanka Chopra shared of Princess Diana was from the time the late monarch was 6-year-old. She had arrived in a Grecian style Catherine Walker gown with Prince Charles at the Cannes red carpet event.

View this post on Instagram

CANNES

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



Princess Grace of Monaco also showed up at the Cannes red carpet back in 1955. She was an American actress and became a princess after marrying Prince Rainier III.

View this post on Instagram

CANNES

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



Another picture is of Sophia Loren who over the years wowed people with her Cannes red carpet look.

View this post on Instagram

CANNES

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



While everyone is eagerly waiting to see what Priyanka Chopra wears at the Cannes Film Festival, she also posted a picture in her Instagram story where she is wearing a stunning Chopard glittery watch and hanging out at a French Café.

Priyanka (1)

Notably, actress Hina Khan of Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame and actress Diana Penty too will make their Cannes red carpet debut.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film that is slated to release on October 11 revolves around the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram