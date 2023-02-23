Coke Studio Bharat — formerly Coke Studio India — debuted in Mumbai earlier this month, following the global success of Coke Studio. The first and current season of Coke Studio Bharat features over 50 artists from across the country. They have collaborated to create over ten memorable tracks.

Following the success of its debut song Udja, which has received nearly 30 million views on YouTube since its release on February 7, Coke Studio Bharat has now released its second celebratory track titled Holi Re Rasiya, ahead of the festival of colours. The song incorporates a variety of styles, including Maithili Thakur’s soulful voice, Ravi Kishan’s playfulness and Seedhe Maut’s powerful rap. Ankur worked on the track with a team that included poet-lyricist-scriptwriter Kausar Munir and national award-winning sound engineer and music producer KJ Singh.

Maithili shared in an interview, “It feels great to be a part of Coke Studio Bharat and to collaborate with many talented artists from around the country. Holi Re Rasiya is very personal to all of us as we bring in the mythological stories from Vrindavan. We hope you like the song as much as we loved making it.”

Ravi Kishan talked about his experience working with Coke Studio Bharat and said, “This has been a fun experience for me, to be recognised by Coke Studio Bharat and to work together with young talents who bring in different genres to the platform. I have sung a few songs in the past that had a traditional touch but to be a part of traditional and new age music was a thrilling experience for me.”

As soon as the video was shared on the official YouTube channel of Coke Studio India, it went viral. Within just a day, it has received over 8.4 lakh views and people have filled the comment section with love.

The previous four Indian editions of Coke Studio in India were titled Coke Studio @MTV and featured some well-known singers as well as some lesser-known talented names in order to create fusion music. The new Coke Studio Bharat, on the other hand, will be available on YouTube and social media platforms rather than any specific music channel. It will also feature pan-India artists and will travel across the country to find the best musical talent.

