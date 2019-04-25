English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ahead of India and US Release, Avengers Endgame Opens to Record Numbers in China
'Avengers: Endgame' is now the second-biggest single-day gross earner across the world, only behind 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.'
'Avengers: Endgame' is now the second-biggest single-day gross earner across the world, only behind 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.'
Loading...
That Marvel Cinematic Universe holds massive traction in the East Asian Market has been proved to be legitimate. Marvel's latest offering, Avengers: Endgame, has opened to a massive box office opening in China, where the film was released on Wednesday, April 24. According to trade analyst Girish Johar, the highly anticipated fantasy-action film has raked in USD 107.2 million on the first day of release there. The collections also include previews.
Johar wrote on Twitter, "MAYHEM Update 🔥 … #AvengersEndgame has shattered all opening day records in China with $107.2M start, incl previews… beating the previous #FF8 record by almost double!"
As of now, Avengers: Endgame has surpassed the first day collections of Fast and Furious 8 by a margin of double in China. Apart from this feat, the Russo Brothers directorial has also become the second-biggest single-day gross earner across the world. Avengers: Endgame now stands behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens which earned USD 119 million on its first day in North America in 2015.
Keep in mind, Avengers: Endgame is yet to release in the US. The film will debut in the US on April 26, same as India.
China is currently the biggest market for films, with the number of theater screens that surpass those in the United States. It is believed that the genre's fan base in China is as strong as in the US.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Johar wrote on Twitter, "MAYHEM Update 🔥 … #AvengersEndgame has shattered all opening day records in China with $107.2M start, incl previews… beating the previous #FF8 record by almost double!"
MAYHEM Update 🔥 ... #AvengersEndgame has shattered all opening day records in China with $107.2M start, incl previews... beating the previous #FF8 record by almost double ! @RobertDowneyJr @Avengers @MarvelStudios— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) April 24, 2019
As of now, Avengers: Endgame has surpassed the first day collections of Fast and Furious 8 by a margin of double in China. Apart from this feat, the Russo Brothers directorial has also become the second-biggest single-day gross earner across the world. Avengers: Endgame now stands behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens which earned USD 119 million on its first day in North America in 2015.
Keep in mind, Avengers: Endgame is yet to release in the US. The film will debut in the US on April 26, same as India.
China is currently the biggest market for films, with the number of theater screens that surpass those in the United States. It is believed that the genre's fan base in China is as strong as in the US.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India's Youngest Organ Donor Gave His Heart to Save Life of Two-Year-Old Boy
- IPL Match Comes to a Halt After Umpire Forgets Ball in His Pants
- Arjun Kapoor Breaks Silence on Wedding Rumours, Says He is in No Hurry to Get Married
- War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
- After Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2H Get TRAI Notice For Flouting TV Subscription Guidelines
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results