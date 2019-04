Ahead of India and US Release, Avengers Endgame Opens to Record Numbers in China

MAYHEM Update 🔥 ... #AvengersEndgame has shattered all opening day records in China with $107.2M start, incl previews... beating the previous #FF8 record by almost double ! @RobertDowneyJr @Avengers @MarvelStudios — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) April 24, 2019

That Marvel Cinematic Universe holds massive traction in the East Asian Market has been proved to be legitimate. Marvel's latest offering, Avengers: Endgame, has opened to a massive box office opening in China, where the film was released on Wednesday, April 24. According to trade analyst Girish Johar, the highly anticipated fantasy-action film has raked in USD 107.2 million on the first day of release there. The collections also include previews.Johar wrote on Twitter, "MAYHEM Update 🔥 … #AvengersEndgame has shattered all opening day records in China with $107.2M start, incl previews… beating the previous #FF8 record by almost double!"As of now, Avengers: Endgame has surpassed the first day collections of Fast and Furious 8 by a margin of double in China. Apart from this feat, the Russo Brothers directorial has also become the second-biggest single-day gross earner across the world. Avengers: Endgame now stands behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens which earned USD 119 million on its first day in North America in 2015.Keep in mind, Avengers: Endgame is yet to release in the US. The film will debut in the US on April 26, same as India.China is currently the biggest market for films, with the number of theater screens that surpass those in the United States. It is believed that the genre's fan base in China is as strong as in the US.Follow @News18Movies for more