Ahead of India Vs Pakistan Clash in the ICC World Cup 2019, Bollywood Memes Are a Hit
Bollywood inspired memes took over the internet ahead of the India and Pakistan cricket match in the ICC World Cup 2019.
Image of Virat Kohli, Ali Zafar, Sarfaraz Ahmed, courtesy of Twitter
As India and Pakistan get ready to face off in Manchester on June 16 in the highly anticipated World Cup 2019 clash, cricket fans across the globe cannot not help but pray that the rain gods in England would side with them just this one day. The two teams have encountered each other six times in the past, while making it the most popular rivalry in modern game.
As tensions run high on both sides, social media users saw it as an opportunity to lighten the mood a little with Bollywood-inspired memes. More than siding with a particular team in the match, fans chose to take a dig at the weather conditions in England, hoping that the clouds spare the city on Sunday. From Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala dress to Ayushmann Khurrana's Dum Laga Ke Haisha, all stars and films fell victim to online meme-making.
Actor and music artist Ali Zafar also posted an image from one of his films that shows him looking up in the sky. He used this to poke fun at ICC and the World Cup enthusiasts.
See Ali Zafar's and other fan reactions to India and Pakistan match:
Looking at the Manchester sky hoping no rain tomorrow. #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/OcVSigupYp— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) June 15, 2019
#IndiaVsPakistan#INDvsPAK #WorldCup2019 only one solution.. pic.twitter.com/2cVBc4pWL4— Pandey G (@ashwanikumarp12) June 15, 2019
#IndiaVsPakistan*Rain predicted*England cricket grounds to ICC: pic.twitter.com/SwvfhtteyO— Jagriti Gambhir (@iamjagriti_) June 16, 2019
Raining heavily in Manchester...ICC on the Run !!!#IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/Oel10jdhIG— Conspiracy Theorist (@OnlyMindGames) June 16, 2019
Waiting for #IndiaVsPakistan match pic.twitter.com/uPVXuzo9m3— kreative_kartik.__ (@kartikeyapareek) June 15, 2019
#CWC19 match abandoned due to Rain..#WashoutWorldCup #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/0LW8R3x3Yw— MumBaekar.. (@katamulgi) June 15, 2019
Cricket Teams to ICC after seeing matches being cancelled due to rain in a WORLD CUP! ♂️#IndiaVsPakistan #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/XkwnISsiTQ— kreative_kartik.__ (@kartikeyapareek) June 15, 2019
If anyone touches remote tomorrow during #IndiaVsPakistan match...#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/P416ovz4B5— Tweet Potato (@newshungree) June 15, 2019
While India holds a dominant 6-0 win-loss record against Pakistan in World Cup history, Pakistan are still way ahead of India with 73 victories to India's 54. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at 3 pm IST on Sunday.
