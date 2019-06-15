Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ahead of India Vs Pakistan in World Cup Cricket 2019, Rishi Kapoor has a Unique Suggestion for Trophy

Rishi Kapoor posted an image of an inverted, gold-plated umbrella and pitched it as a version of the ICC World Cup trophy for the 2019 edition, currently underway in England.

News18.com

Updated:June 15, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
Ahead of India Vs Pakistan in World Cup Cricket 2019, Rishi Kapoor has a Unique Suggestion for Trophy
Image of Rishi Kapoor, courtesy of Twitter
Loading...

Going by this week's ICC World Cup 2019 tournament, it may be ascertained that the rain gods in England have not been favourable to fans' feelings. Due to rainfall, some of the important and anticipated matches at the ICC tournament were washed out, much to the annoyance of the viewers. Reportedly, around 15,000 Indian fans came to Trent Bridge on Thursday to catch up on the India vs New Zealand match, before turning miserable due to the wet spell in England.

Rishi Kapoor, who is known for his witty take on events and is currently stationed in New York, on Friday, posted a re-imagined version of the ICC World Cup trophy, keeping in mind how the tournament is progressing, amidst rain and fury of fans. Kapoor shared an image of a gold-plated, inverted umbrella and wrote on his Twitter handle, "The new ICC Cricket World Cup design."

Before Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his displeasure as to how the cricket tournament was progressing. On June 14, Bachchan had tweeted, "shift the tournament WC 2019 to India .. we need the rain.. (sic)!!!"

In another image posted by Kapoor on Friday, he was seen posing for a photograph with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane. Hocane, who made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016, had visited Kapoor in Manhattan, New York with a friend. Kapoor shared the image of their happy times together on Twitter and wrote, "She is the famous actor from Pakistan,Mawra Hocane (left) and her friend Khatija. Sweet of them to visit us (sic)."

