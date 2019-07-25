Ahead of Judgementall Hai Kya Release, These Hindi Psychological Thrillers Are a Must Watch

The much-awaited murder mystery and pyschological thriller Judgementall Hai Kya, starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, is set to release on July 26. The trailer of the movie, which has already intrigued the audience, touches upon mental illness with the two leading characters believing that the other has committed the murder.

Psychological thrillers are quite loved by the audience and ahead of the release of the Prakash Kovelamudi directorial, here is a list of some of the best psychological thrillers in Indian cinema.

AndhaDhun (2018)

The movie sees Ayushmann Khurranna play the character of a blind man who is witness to a murder. Throughout the movie, Ayushmann leaves the audience divided on whether he is acting blind or he really is visually impaired. The captivating movie directed by Sriram Raghavan left many questions unanswered. The director left it to the audience to interpret the character's truth.

Ek Hasina Thi (2004)

Another Sriram Raghavan directorial, this one stars Urmila Matondkar and Saif Ali Khan and delves deep into the act of revenge of a character who is wrongly framed and ultimately ends up going behind bars. In the movie, Urmila has been introduced as an innocent woman whose mission is to make Saif's character pay for his wrongdoings. The most interesting part of this captivating movie is its climax.

No Smoking (2007)

Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, No Smoking is certainly one of the most surreal films that Indian cinema has produced. The story talks about K played by actor John Abraham, a self-obsessed, narcissist chain smoker who wants to quit smoking to save his marriage. He meets Paresh Rawal's Baba Bengali, who guarantees him that he will make K give up smoking. Things then take a drastic and gory turn. It was the first Indian film to be adapted from a Stephen King short story.

Kaun (1999)

The movie by Ram Gopal Varma talks about a girl, played by Urmila Matondkar, who is alone in a house waiting for her parents to return. The movie takes an interesting turn when Manoj Bajpayee's character knocks on her door. The events after this uncover more layers to Urmila's character. The entire movie is very captivating and the climax has one of the creepiest scenes ever seen in a Hindi cinema.

Khamosh (1985)

The movie directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra starred Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Soni Razdan, among others. An actress has apparently committed suicide on a film set and those investigating the case are convinced that she took her own life. Things take a new turn after more murders start to happen and the killer remains unknown.

Gumnaam (1965)

This Raja Nawarthe directed movie is about six people who win a foreign trip but due to an emergency, their plane has to land on an unknown island. As soon as they deboard the flight, the plane takes off, leaving them stranded. Upon investigating a nearby mansion on the island, they realise that they are all connected to a crime and will all die one by one. The movie starred Nanda and Manoj Kumar.

Woh Kaun Thi? (1964)

Starring Sadhna and Manoj Kumar, this black and white psychological mystery by Raj Khosla talks about a man who can inherit a large fortune from a distant relative, but there is only one condition, he has to be mentally stable. This is so because there had already been cases of mental instability in his family in the past. Meanwhile, he spots a mysterious woman at various locations which makes the audience believe that his mental health might not be stable.

Follow @News18Movies for more