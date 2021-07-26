Ahead of Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku Sharda Shoots New Comedy Content for App

Comedian Kiku Sharda will soon be back on primetime TV with The Kapil Sharma Show. Kiku is an integral part of the entire act of the comedy show. The last episode of Season 2 of Kapil Sharma’s show aired on January 30, this year. He played the role of the much-loved characters Bachcha Yadav and Achcha Yadav in it. After the show stopped airing, he utilised his break by watching a lot of films and web series. During a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Kilu talked about the kind of shows that have been released on OTT platforms.

Some of these shows inspired Kiku to create fresh content for his fans. He collaborated with Raminder Singh, the founder of Celebfie, and the two came up with interesting videos. In order to get the work started, Singh flew to Mumbai from Dubai. From July 1, they started shooting for the videos along with nearly 50 crew members.

Kiku has introduced three new characters in the video series—Gym Trainer, Dilkush Miyan and Sabziwala. During the chat, he appreciated Raminder’s courage to take a risk and try something new.

The shooting has been completed now and the videos will soon be uploaded by celebrities to their channels on Celebfie. The app boasts more than 350 celebrities, including film and television actors, comedians, musicians, authors and chefs, among others.

Both Kiku and Raminder are hopeful that the videos will leave the viewers in splits.

Meanwhile, the actor is also gearing up for Season 3 of The Kapil Sharma Show that is slated to air on Sony TV from next month. Apart from Kapil and Kiku, the talk show will continue with the old cast, including Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. Sudesh Lehri has also joined the comedy show for the new season.

