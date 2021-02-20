Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's Delivery, Hospital Pics of Actress with Newborn Taimur Go Viral

Kareena Kapoor is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan. Their first born, Taimur Ali Khan is paparazzi's favourite kid and has been an Internet sensation ever since he was born. Now that Kareena is just days away from her delivery, overwhelmed fans are sharing throwback pictures of the actress after she gave birth to Taimur.

In the photos doing rounds on social media, Kareena can be seen in a hospital with newborn Taimur by her side. In the comments section, many wished for good health for the actress and the baby while others wondered if it will be a boy or girl. Apart from these, some photos of the couple, greeting the media soon after Taimur's birth have also re-surfaced online, take a look:

Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in October, 2012. The couple had their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.

The actress recently announced that she is working on her first book titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible", which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.

Kareena, who was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium last year, will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Gump.