Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's Delivery, Karisma, Babita and Ibrahim Ali Khan Visit Her at Home

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is pregnant with her second child, can be admitted to the hospital for delivery at any time now. Ahead of her delivery, her mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor paid a visit to the actress at her new home in Mumbai. Karisma and Babita were clicked arriving at Kareena's new place late at night.

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also photographed entering their residence. Kareena and Saif are already parents to four-year-old Taimur. Saif also has two children-- actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

Saif has taken a paternity leave for the birth of his child. He had told Elle magazine in an interview, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."

Meanwhile, Saba Ali Khan, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, teased the arrival of his fourth child. Saba shared a popular meme of Saif, calling him 'The Quadfather' on her Instagram Stories along with the 3-2-1 countdown gif.