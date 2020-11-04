Ahead of Karva Chauth Himanshi Khurana Applies Mehendi, Fans Ask if She is Marrying Asim Riaz

Former Bigg Boss participant and actress-model Himanshi Khurana shared a video of herself on Instagram that is making her fans guess if she is observing Karva Chauth fast. The video has also got 'AsiManshi' fans excited who are asking if she is tying the knot with Asim. Some are also speculating that she is applying mehendi as it is the festival of Karva Chauth and she might be fasting for her boyfriend Asim Riaz.

In the video shared last night on Instagram, Himanshi is getting henna (mehndi) applied on her right hand while she is also using her phone. The wedding song Din Shagna Da is playing in the background. Her friends can be seen sitting around her and pretending as if Himanshi is getting married. One of her friends can be seen crying as a joke, indicating that applying henna means that she will be getting married. Himanshi laughs at their drama and says in Punjabi that she is not getting married and only applying mehndi.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival where married Hindu women observe a nirjala fast, which means that they do not even consume water, from morning till moonrise. Some of the unmarried women also keep Karwa Chauth fast for their lover or in the hope of finding a suitable husband.

Himanshi and Asim appeared together in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. The couple recently celebrated their one year together. The actress posted an adorable black and white picture with Asim on the occasion of their one-year anniversary.

Himanshi and Asim were spotted together at Jaipur airport on October 30. The two appeared together in a music video by Desi Music Factory Khyaal Rakhya Kar by singer Preetinder. They last appeared together in a music video of Stebin Ben’s song Afsos Karoge for the same music company.