Ahead of KGF Chapter 2 Release, Yash Offers Prayers at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams; See Pics

Sandalwood actor Yash fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the release of KGF Chapter 2. While only a few days are left for the release of the much-anticipated flick, the South Superstar is leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of the movie. Ahead of KGF Chapter 2 release on 14 April, the Kannada star visited Lord Balaji temple at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

A couple of pictures of the star are surfacing on the internet that sees the Meri Jaan actor offering prayers at the temple. Yash looks dapper as he donned a beige kurta and dhoti, and wrapped a pious red cloth on his shoulders. The actor had a tikka on as he went to offer prayers in the temple.

On seeing Yash, his fans crowded the place as they clicked pictures with their favourite actor. Yash even clicked photos with the temple’s priest before heading back.

Earlier in the day, a few other pictures of Yash went viral on social media. These show the actor paying a visit to Simhachalam Temple in Vizag. In the photographs we see, Yash donning a multi-shade shirt and black denim, along with a Gamucha wrapped around his waist as he offered prayers to Lord Vishnu. In the pictures that surfaced on social media, the actor can be seen with folded hands, as he prays to Varaha Narasimha.

Recently, the team of KGF Chapter 2 kick-started the promotions of the project in multiple cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and others. As part of the promotions, makers have also dropped two tracks from the movie, Yadagara Yadagar, and Toofan.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy among others.

