Ahead of Liger's Release, Vijay Deverakonda is Already a National Heartthrob

Vijay Deverakonda has delivered terrific performances in films like Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, and Geetha Govindam. The handsome hunk has cemented his place in the film industry and emerged as a top choice for prominent filmmakers of the country. Now Deverakonda is all set to venture into Bollywood with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger. The sports drama has generated tremendous chatter on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda has cultivated a huge fan base through his acting chops and charming personality. The 33-year-old is one of the most beloved actors in the South film industry. Deverakonda has an impressive presence on social media and regularly shares stunning pictures of himself on Instagram.

Recently, Deverakonda shared a delightful picture of himself on Instagram. In the Instagram post, Deverakonda is looking dapper in a crisp white shirt and black pants.

Netizens love Deverakonda’s fashion game as he elevates most of his looks by keeping them monochromatic, which lends sophistication and simplicity while still packing a punch.

Last month, Deverakonda appeared on the popular talk show Koffee With Karan. Subsequently, Deverakonda shared breathtaking pictures from the sets of the show on Instagram. Deverakonda captioned his post as, “Hey You all, Going on Mum’s favourite show.” Deverakonda’s post has gone viral on social media with close to two million likes on Instagram.

Deverakonda knows how to amp up the oomph factor and impress the fashion police. In July, Deverakonda shared a stellar picture of himself on Instagram and mesmerised everyone simply by his dashing looks. In this Instagram post, Deverakonda is exuding style and his look is immaculate yet effortless.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger is one of the most awaited films of the year and will hit the screens on August 25. Liger boasts of an exceptional star cast which includes Ananya Pandey and Mike Tyson.

