Ahead of 'Maharshi' Release, Theatres Hike Ticket Prices; Telangana Govt Plans to Move HC

After multiple reports claiming that some theatres in the twin cities have gone in for steep hike in ticket prices, Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav issued a statement, clarifying that the state government was not in favour of increasing the rates.The owners of some theatres reportedly sought court permission to hike the tickets prices. The decision came at a time when Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's Maharshi is all set to release worldwide on May 9.Mr Srinivas Yadav confirmed that some 79 theatres hiked the prices of the tickets. Expressing displeasure over the unilateral decision by theatre owners, the minister said it was for the government to take a call on the ticket prices.A committee constituted by the government gave its report on the issue of fixing rates of tickets, eatables and facilities in theatres, however, the Cabinet couldn't clear the issue due to the elections, Srinivas Yadav said.On the other hand, the managements have claimed to have sought permission of the High Court to increase the prices of the tickets."If it is so, the government will move court to ensure that the common man can afford for it at lower and existing prices only," the minister said.As per the release, single screen theatres have raised prices from Rs 30 to Rs 60 per ticket, some hiked prices from Rs 80 to Rs 110, multiplexes did so by increasing the rates from Rs 50 to Rs 110. In Prasad Imax Theatre, the prices were steeply increased from Rs 138 to Rs 200.Follow @News18Movies for more