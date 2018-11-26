English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ahead of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding, See How They Looked as Children
Before they become man and wife, here’s looking and how Nick and Priyanka were as children through the photos shared by them on their Instagram accounts all these years.
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
With their wedding only days away, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making headlines with everything they’re doing—Nick landing in India, them celebrating Thanksgiving with family, Priyanka shooting for The Sky Is Pink and the couple arriving in Mumbai.
On Saturday, a pre-wedding party was organised for the couple on the set of The Sky Is Pink. Nick and Priyanka also cut a cake and popped some champagne with the film’s core team.
Priyanka and Nick’s wedding celebrations will reportedly kick-off on November 29 and continue till December 2. However, the details, including the official dates of the wedding, have been kept under close wraps so far. But according to those in the know, it will be a close-knit family affair. A separate celebration for Priyanka’s friends from the film fraternity will be organised later.
As per reports, the couple will have two wedding ceremonies—as per Hindu rituals and Christian customs.
Priyanka and Nick got engaged in a traditional 'roka' ceremony in August at her Mumbai residence. The pre-wedding festivities have been on for a while now with Priynaka getting a high-profile bridal shower in New York and celebrating a glamorous bachelorette with her girl-gang in Amsterdam and Italy.
My dad is my hero. Kind, compassionate, wise and loving.. and strong. He has been so strong these last few months. It blows me away. I love you dad. It is an honor to be your son. Behind every great man is an amazing woman and @mamadjonas is that for sure. We're missing one Jonas brother in this photo cause he wasn't born yet but @franklinjonas you are the man. Proud of who your become. And @kevinjonas happy Father's Day to you too! Your girls are beautiful.
