Ahead of Official Launch, Ram Gopal Varma's Power Star Trailer Leaks Online

Director Ram Gopal Varma's highly-anticipated controversial film Power Star's trailer leaked online ahead of its official launch today. The filmmaker, who has shot the upcoming film amid the coronavirus outbreak, released the trailer on YouTube shortly after it was leaked online.

The director had announced that it would be the 'world's first paid trailer' and viewers would have to pay an amount of Rs. 25 each to watch it.

However, he later took to Twitter and himself announced that he takes full responsibility for the leak and assured a refund to those who have already paid.

Varma wrote, "POWER STAR trailer which was supposed to release at 11 AM today has leaked out... we suspect that it is the work of one of our own office staff... we take full responsibility and all people who paid for the trailer will be returned their money ASAP"

The plot of Power Star was speculated to be derived from actor Pawan Kalyan's political campaign during the 2019 Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. The actor contested from two areas during 2019's elections and was unable to secure a win in a single seat. However, Varma claimed that the film is not associated with Pawan Kalyan in any manner.

Varma has named the titular character as Prawan Kalyan. Powerstar, the moniker used to address Kalyan, stars doppelgangers of several renowned political personalities as well.

Varma, who charges the audience to watch his films on his own PPV streaming platform, plans to release Power Star as a paid experience. Power Star will premiere on the direct-to-home platform RGV World Theatre on July 25. The pre-booking has started at Rs. 150 and post-release it will be priced at Rs. 250.